Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump's new Ukraine/Russia strategy

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is again publicly distancing herself from a decision by President Donald Trump—this time over his vow to impose tariffs on Russia if the war in Ukraine doesn’t end within 50 days.

What we know:

Trump announced Monday that the U.S. would send more Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine and confirmed that NATO allies, including the European Union, would purchase additional "sophisticated" American-made weapons for Ukraine’s defense. He warned that if a peace deal isn’t reached soon, economic pressure will follow.

What they're saying:

"We’re going to be doing very severe tariffs if we don’t have a deal in 50 days," Trump said, though he offered no specifics on how the policy would be implemented. "I use trade for a lot of things. But it’s great for settling wars."

The move appears to mark a shift in Trump’s approach to the conflict. Though he has often touted his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he acknowledged the limitations of diplomacy.

"I always hang up and say, ‘Well, that was a nice phone call.’ And then missiles are launched into Kiev or some other city," Trump said. "And I say, ‘That’s strange.’ And after that happens three or four times, you say, the talk doesn't mean anything."

The other side:

Greene, a staunch "America First" advocate and longtime Trump ally, expressed frustration with the policy on social media.

"I remain focused on serving the best interest of the GREAT PEOPLE in GA-14th district," she posted. "Sending weapons to foreign country’s wars and paying American’s hard earned tax dollars to foreign aid does NOT help my district afford housing, bills, insurance, run small businesses, attain the American dream or solve the impending doom of our $37 TRILLION dollar debt. I remain AMERICA FIRST!!!"

In an earlier post, she said:

"Americans want affordable living. Housing and insurance across the board are extremely high, and becoming out of reach for many young people and the middle class.

We do not want to give or sell weapons to Ukraine or be involved in any foreign wars or continue the never ending flow of foreign aid.

We want to solve our own problems plaguing our own people. America FIRST!!!"

Her comments echo earlier pushback from June, when she warned Trump that Americans were "sick of war" and urged restraint regarding Iran. Days later, Trump authorized an airstrike on three Iranian nuclear facilities.

Despite her recent criticisms, Greene continues to publicly support Trump’s re-election. On Sunday, she marked the anniversary of the attempted assassination of the former president in Butler, Pennsylvania, and promoted a list of "20 Promises to the American People" she says he has fulfilled.