Ukraine latest: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with West
President Vladimir Putin's order raises the threat that the tensions with the West over the invasion in Ukraine could lead to the use of nuclear weapons.
Former Ukrainian beauty queen joins fight against Russian invasion
Former Miss Grand Ukraine Anastasia Lenna has apparently traded in her tiara for a rifle, joining the Ukrainian military's defense against the Russian invasion.
How to help Ukraine: Organizations offering humanitarian assistance to refugees
The ongoing fighting between Ukraine and Russia has some people wondering how to help. Here are some organizations offering humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees.
Local Ukrainian faith leader prays for peace
The Rev. Bogdan Maruszakis with St. Andrew's Ukranian Orthodox Church in Cumming, Georgia. The reverend has been trying to navigate this difficult time for himself, and members of his church.
Elon Musk says his Starlink internet is ‘now active’ in Ukraine
A top Ukrainian official lamented that while Elon Musk was trying to “colonize Mars,” Russia was trying to occupy the country. Hours later, the tech billionaire responded to say Starlink had been activated in the area.
Downtown Atlanta rally in support of Ukraine marches to CNN Center
Yellow and blue flags dotted the crowd at Centennial Olympic Park Saturday afternoon as people gathered in support of Ukrainians enduring a humanitarian crisis amid Russia's military invasion.
Ukraine latest: West to impose Russian SWIFT bans; gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom have agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. Abbott calls on Texas retailers to remove Russian products from shelves
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Texas retailers to remove all Russian products from their shelves.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Delta Air Lines dissolves ties with Russian-national airline
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has joined the growing list of Western businesses suspending ties with Russia following that country’s invasion of Ukraine this week.
Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike
There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.
Atlanta building, airport lights display solidarity with Ukraine
The City of Atlanta's display of solidarity is visible from the sky as parts of its skyline and airport bear colors on the Ukrainian flag.
Georgia international affairs experts breaks down Russia's decision to invade Ukraine
Experts told FOX 5 News that Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks that Ukraine is a part of Russia and should never have been separated from the Soviet Union so he wants that land back.
Zelenskyy refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to 'stand firm'
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital early Saturday as explosions reverberated through the city and the president urged the country to “stand firm” against the siege that could determine its future. He refused American help to evacuate, saying: “The fight is here.”
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
Ukrainian marine sacrifices himself to blow up bridge, Ukrainian Military says
The Ukrainian military has released a statement thanking a marine for allegedly sacrificing himself in order to demolish a bridge that would allow Russian tanks to advance.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.