2 Gwinnett women charged after 25 dogs seized, 13 found dead in cruelty case

The Brief Police seized 25 living dogs and found 13 dead animals stored in refrigerators inside a Gwinnett County home. Christine Abbott and Donna Slavin face 26 total animal cruelty charges, including 12 felony counts. Investigators say dogs were kept malnourished in small, filthy cages during what police called a horrific scene.



Two Gwinnett County women are facing dozens of animal cruelty charges following an investigation that led to the seizure of dozens of dogs from a home, according to authorities.

What we know:

The case began on Sept. 17, when Gwinnett County Animal Control asked for assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department at a residence on Britt Drive. Due to the severity of the allegations, detectives were called in to assist with the investigation.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home, where investigators seized 25 living dogs. Authorities say many of the animals were found confined in small cages filled with feces and urine and appeared underweight and malnourished. Investigators also discovered 13 plastic bags containing deceased dogs inside three separate refrigerators in the residence. Officials said several of the animals were in various stages of decomposition.

Veterinary exams were conducted on the surviving dogs, and necropsies were performed on the deceased animals. Based on the findings, authorities obtained a total of 26 warrants on Dec. 8, including 12 felony counts of cruelty to animals and 14 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals against Christine Abbott, 67, and Donna Slavin, 65.

What they're saying:

Inside the house, investigators found 25 dogs that were still alive, according to police spokeswoman Cpl. Angela Carter.

"They located 25 dogs that were alive," Carter said.

Police say the dogs were confined in very small cages filled with feces and urine and appeared underweight and malnourished.

"They were located in cages that were very small in size. These cages contained feces, urine," Carter said.

Investigators also made a grim discovery during the search.

"They also located 13 plastic bags in freezers that contained deceased dogs at different stages of decomposition," Carter said.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Gwinnett County police investigate a case of animal cruelty that led to the seizure of dozens of dogs at a home on Britt Drive in Snellville on Dec. 23, 2025. (FOX 5)

Carter described the conditions inside the home as deeply troubling.

"I have spoken to the detectives, and they definitely said this was a very horrific scene," she said.

Neighbors said they were shocked to learn what investigators found inside the home. Cheryl Huff, who lives nearby, said she had no idea the conditions were so severe.

"It’s very surprising," Huff said. "I love animals, so yeah, it’s awful. It’s just sad, really."

Another neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the revelations were hard to process.

"Couldn’t believe it. It was mind-blowing," the neighbor said. "And to think it’s right here in our neighborhood. It’s just tragic."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long the dogs were kept inside the home or how long the alleged abuse may have lasted.

Police have not disclosed why Abbott and Slavin had so many dogs inside the residence or whether the animals were being bred, sold, or otherwise used.

Investigators have not said what caused the deaths of the dogs found in refrigerators or whether additional charges could follow once necropsy results are finalized.

Officials have not released details on the breeds or ages of the dogs or whether any may eventually be eligible for adoption.

Police have not said whether Abbott or Slavin have prior animal cruelty complaints, arrests, or convictions in Gwinnett County or elsewhere.

Authorities have not indicated when the case is expected to move to court or whether bond conditions could restrict future animal ownership.

What's next:

Both Abbott and Slavin are charged with felony and misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Police say the dogs that survived are now receiving care at the county shelter as the case moves forward.