Marjorie Taylor Greene blames GOP leadership for shutdown

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Republican congressional leadership for the ongoing government shutdown during an interview Thursday on CNN, calling on her party to fully fund the government.

Greene addresses government shutdown

What they're saying:

"It shouldn’t be something we dangle — the American people or military pay — we shouldn’t be dangling it in front of them," Greene said.

The Georgia congresswoman said she opposes a short-term funding bill and instead wants Congress to pass a full appropriations package, which she called its constitutional duty.

"I am a Republican and I support the President, so I voted for the continuing resolution," Greene said. "I want to pass our appropriates. That’s our constitutional duty."

Greene said her office tracks calls from constituents and that many support her efforts to address health insurance costs, warning that repealing the Affordable Care Act would cause prices to "skyrocket."

She placed blame for the shutdown on House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, saying Republican leaders should act to prevent further harm.

"We control the House. We control the Senate. We control the White House. I’ve been vocal saying you can use the ‘nuclear option’ in the Senate," Greene said. "This doesn’t have to be a shutdown."

Greene said many voters in her district are frustrated with rising health care premiums and want the government to focus on domestic issues. She also said political division across the country has reached a dangerous level.

"I absolutely support the President, but I am also an action taker, and I want my party to solve problems," Greene said. "I don’t have to be a cheerleader for my party; I have to represent my district because those are the people who elected and sent me here."

Greene on breaking with Trump

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Greene shared a 2023 60 Minutes interview from her reelection campaign on Facebook, writing: "‘MTG is suddenly turning on Republicans and Trump!’ Wrong. Listen to why I ran in the first place."

In that interview, she criticized several Republican senators by name, saying they had failed to deliver on their promises to voters.

Government shutdown latest

Big picture view:

The government shutdown started on Oct. 1 after a Republican-backed spending bill failed in the Senate. It marks the first government shutdown since late 2018, which extended into 2019. Both parties blamed each other after proposals to keep agencies open were rejected.

No negotiations, at least publicly, are underway, but behind the scenes quiet talks are emerging. Lawmakers, both Republicans and Democrats, are meeting privately, searching for ways out of the impasse, which hinges on striking a deal for preserving health care subsidies .

At its core, the debate is over the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.