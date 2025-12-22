Neighbors rally after fire destroys Cobb County family’s home
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Four people were displaced after a house fire tore through a home in a Cobb County neighborhood early Monday, leaving the family with few belongings but no serious injuries, according to fire officials and information shared by neighbors.
What we know:
Cobb Fire said crews were called around 3:45 a.m. Dec. 22 to a reported house fire in the 3000 block of Vinyard Way. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming from the garage. Crews quickly began firefighting efforts and brought the fire under control.
Firefighters work to extinguish a garage fire that displaced four people from their home in the Arthur’s Vineyard neighborhood along Vinyard Way in Cobb County early Monday, December 22, 2025. (FOX 5)
Authorities said no civilians were injured. One firefighter suffered minor burns to the ears while battling the blaze.
What they're saying:
Neighbors later identified the family as the Schumachers, who live in the Arthur’s Vineyard community. According to a fundraiser created on their behalf, the fire happened Sunday night and destroyed nearly everything the family owns. The post said everyone made it out of the home safely, but described the loss as overwhelming and the recovery process as a long and difficult road.
What we don't know:
Officials said the cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.
What you can do:
The fundraiser says donations will go toward helping the family secure temporary housing, replace essential belongings and begin rebuilding their home. Organizers encouraged community members to share the fundraiser to help generate additional support.