Robbery attempt turns deadly at Lithonia-area gas station; 1 on the run, police say

The Brief Police say an attempted robbery led to a shootout that killed 19-year-old Tristyn Mays at a Covington Highway gas station. Investigators ruled the surviving victim acted in self-defense and is expected to recover from non-life-threatening injuries. Police are searching for a second suspect who they say fired shots and fled; surveillance images have been released.



DeKalb County police are asking for the public’s help identifying a second suspect connected to a deadly shooting that unfolded during an attempted robbery at a gas station along Covington Highway.

What we know:

Police said officers were called around 7:33 p.m. on November 17, 2025, to a Circle K in the 6400 block of Covington Highway after reports of two people shot. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Tristyn Mays dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said a second shooting victim ran from the gas station to nearby Cove Lane, where police located him suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

DeKalb County police released surveillance images of an unidentified suspect they say is connected to an attempted robbery and deadly shooting at a Covington Highway gas station on November 17, 2025. (DeKalb County Police Department)

After reviewing surveillance video from the gas station and speaking with the surviving victim, investigators determined the shooting happened during an attempted robbery. Police said the victim shot Mays in self-defense.

Investigators also determined a second suspect was involved in the robbery and fired shots at the victim before fleeing the scene. Police have released surveillance images of that unidentified suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what led up to the attempted robbery, whether the suspects and victim knew each other, or what charges could be filed once the investigation is complete.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Department. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the DeKalb County PD Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.