Who will fill Marjorie Taylor Greene's congressional seat? Another candidate emerges

The Brief State Sen. Colton Moore announced plans to run in the special election for the seat held by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rep. Greene announced her resignation will be effective as of Jan. 5, 2026. Four other conservatives have announced plans to run.



State Sen. Colton Moore announced he will run for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s vacant seat in a post made to social media on Monday.

The Republican represents Georgia’s 53rd Senate District and believes he’s the best candidate for the job.

Who is Colton Moore?

The backstory:

Moore was elected to the Georgia Senate in 2022. His district includes Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties, along with part of Floyd County.

Moore previously served one term in the Georgia House, representing District 1 from 2019 to 2021.

Before entering politics, he worked in his family’s trucking and bulldozing business and also worked as an auctioneer. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs from the University of Georgia.

Colton Moore

At the Capitol, Moore serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Interstate Cooperation and secretary of the Senate Committee on Transportation. He also serves on the Natural Resources and Environment and Higher Education committees.

Moore made headlines in January 2025 after he was arrested at the Georgia Capitol during Governor Brian Kemp’s State of the State Address. FOX 5 Atlanta reported he attempted to enter the House chamber despite a ban imposed after remarks he made about the late House Speaker David Ralston. State troopers charged Moore with willful obstruction after escorting him from the hallway ahead of the governor’s State of the State address.

Moore makes case to GOP faithful

What they're saying:

In a video message posted to multiple official accounts, he made his case why he is the best choice for the soon-to-be-vacated seat.

"No one has been more pro-Trump than I have at the Georgia Capitol," Moore said. "What those individuals did was clearly violate their constitutional oath by preventing me from doing my constitutional duty and obligation to represent the people of Northwest Georgia," he said.

Who is running to replace MTG?

The other side:

Other conservatives running for Greene’s seat include Star Black, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd and Jim Tully.

Democrat and retired Army General Shawn Harris also looks to replace Greene.

"I’m feeling confident. At the end of the day, I did 40 years in the military and been in some pretty tough places, so what we’re doing here in Northwest Georgia trying to win a race to represent the people up here is absolutely no fear," Harris told FOX5.

Why is MTG resigning?

The backstory:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she will resign from Congress effective Jan. 5, 2026, citing a public feud with Donald Trump and saying she wants to spare her district a "hurtful and hateful" primary.

Her resignation came after Trump withdrew his support, a break that followed Greene’s criticism of his stance on issues including the release of the Epstein files.

In her video announcement, Greene said the decision reflects frustration with the growing partisan infighting and a desire to avoid further division for voters in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.

When is the special election to replace MTG?

What's next:

Greene's resignation takes effect on Jan. 5, 2025. Under Georgia law, the governor must call a special election within 10 days following the vacancy of the seat.

The Georgia Secretary of State's website marks March 17, 2026, as a potential special election date with a runoff scheduled on April 14, 2026, if needed. It does not specifically name Georgia's 14th congressional district.

The general primary is slated for May 19, 2026, with the midterm election slated for Nov. 3, 2026.