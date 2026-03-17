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Long waits continue Tuesday morning at Atlanta airport

By
Published  March 17, 2026 6:33am EDT
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
FOX 5 Atlanta
Long waits continue at Atlanta airport

Long waits continue at Atlanta airport

Long waits are continuing Tuesday morning at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The delays and cancellations are related to severe weather and TSA shortages caused by the partial government shutdown. 

The Brief

    • Long TSA lines at Atlanta airport stretched beyond two hours on Tuesday morning
    • Weather cancellations and a ground stop triggered widespread delays
    • Staffing shortages linked to partial government shutdown worsened travel disruptions

ATLANTA - Travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport faced long security lines and ongoing delays Tuesday morning following a wave of weather-related cancellations that disrupted flights nationwide.

What we know:

Passengers encountered wait times stretching well beyond posted estimates, with some security lines extending into the atrium and lasting more than two hours. Airport officials reported continued delays and cancellations, compounded by a temporary ground stop that further slowed departures.

The disruptions come after more than 1,000 flights were canceled at Atlanta’s airport on Monday, part of more than 4,400 cancellations across the United States. Many travelers reported repeatedly changing departure times and scrambling to make flights, only to miss them due to long security lines.

Check wait times

Staffing shortages at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints have added to the congestion. The issue is tied in part to the ongoing partial government shutdown, which has left TSA employees working without pay for weeks.

As of 7 a.m. Tuesday, 113 delays and 159 cancellations had been reported, according to FlightAware. Security wait times reached 93 minutes at the main checkpoint and 71 minutes at the north checkpoint.

What they're saying:

"I don’t know if this has to do with the sort of government shutdown or anything going on right now, but it’s 5:15 and there’s like a million people in front of me," one traveler said. "So I’m just trying to keep a positive attitude about it and make my flight."

Check your flight

Officials say the delays could continue as a ripple effect from earlier cancellations, urging passengers to monitor their itineraries closely and arrive at least three hours before departure.

What you can do:

Airport officials are urging travelers to arrive at least three hours early.

The Source

  • Information for this story gathered Tuesday morning at airport. Information also comes from previous reporting. 

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