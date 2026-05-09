Gunman in dark sedan opens fire on Atlanta pedestrian

The Brief A man was walking along Laurel Avenue NW Saturday morning when a suspect inside a passing vehicle opened fire. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and foot but was conscious when emergency responders arrived. Atlanta police are searching for a dark sedan involved in the shooting; a motive has not yet been determined.



A man is recovering after being shot while walking along a northwest Atlanta street Saturday morning.

What we know:

Atlanta police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue NW around 11:43 a.m. When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was shot in the arm and foot but remained alert, conscious, and breathing when help arrived. Grady EMS responded to the scene and transported the man to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man was walking when a dark sedan pulled up next to him. Police say the victim reported that a rear passenger window rolled down and a suspect began shooting at him.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the shooter or any specific details regarding the exact make and model of the dark sedan. It is currently unclear how many people were inside the vehicle at the time or what led to the gunfire.