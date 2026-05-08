Atlanta traffic: I-285 construction postponed due to weather

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The Brief The threat of inclement weather has forced the Georgia Department of Transportation to postpone the planned full closure of I-285 in Atlanta this weekend. Construction crews originally scheduled to rebuild concrete slabs between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road will now look for a future date to resume the $370 million project. Drivers can expect normal traffic patterns on the west side perimeter instead of the previously announced major detours.



The threat of heavy rain and storms moving into metro Atlanta has forced the delay of a massive construction project that was set to shut down a portion of Interstate 285 this weekend.

Atlanta highway construction delay

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Transportation called off the planned shutdown of all lanes on the west side perimeter between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cascade Road. The work was originally set to begin Friday at 7 p.m. and last until Monday at 5 a.m.

The project involves a three-year, $370 million investment to repair a 17-mile stretch of the interstate. Crews need dry conditions to replace concrete slabs, add new shoulders, and install median barriers.

Weekend weather forecast

Dig deeper:

A weather system is currently moving between southern Mississippi and Alabama along the I-10 corridor. This moisture is creeping north and east toward North Georgia, bringing a 40% chance of showers and thundershowers before the sun comes up Saturday morning. While some rumbles of thunder are possible, meteorologists do not expect severe activity.

Sunday morning is expected to start dry for those with church plans, though some patches of fog may develop to the west. Temperatures will rise quickly, hitting the high 70s and even the 80s by 3 p.m. in areas like Rome and Milledgeville.

However, plenty of moisture in the air and an incoming cold front could cause isolated showers or thundershowers Sunday evening. This system sets the stage for what will likely be a messy commute on Monday morning.

Future schedule changes

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet announced the new dates for the rescheduled work. It is also unclear if the delay will impact the overall three-year completion timeline for the $370 million project.

Metro Atlanta project history

The backstory:

Drivers often consider this specific stretch of the interstate to be one of the roughest sections of highway in the region. The multi-year project aims to modernize the aging infrastructure to improve safety and ride quality.

Expected traffic impact

Why you should care:

When this work eventually takes place, it will force southbound traffic onto Interstate 20 and northbound drivers onto Langford Parkway. These detours are expected to cause widespread backups on neighborhood roads and side streets.

Stay informed on traffic

Drivers should monitor the Georgia Department of Transportation's social media pages or use navigation apps to check for the new construction schedule. You can also view previous coverage of the I-285 detours to plan your future alternate routes.