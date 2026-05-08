Lilburn double murder: Lawrenceville man sentenced to life

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The Brief A Lawrenceville man was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday after confessing to the December 2025 shooting deaths of two people in Lilburn. Javier Aragon Ruiz, 55, admitted to killing Javier Martinez, 28, and Jesua Valesca Garcia Perez, 17, following a dispute over perceived disrespect. The sentence includes life with the possibility of parole plus 10 years, meaning Ruiz will be over 85 years old before he is eligible for release.



Javier Aragon Ruiz was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the December 2025 shooting deaths of two people and the attack of two others in Lilburn.

Gwinnett County court plea

What we know:

Ruiz pled guilty to two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault and several weapons charges. The charges stem from a Dec. 5, 2025, attack where Ruiz shot Martinez and Valesca Perez while they were in a car together on Harbins Road.

According to the District Attorney's office, Ruiz left the bodies in the car and returned to an apartment on Windscape Village Lane. There, he shot at Soemia Garcia Perez and slashed Jace Austin Corley's neck with a knife after they asked where Valesca Perez was.

Motive for Lilburn violence

The backstory:

Ruiz attended the same church as the victims and their family. The attack was reportedly sparked by perceived disrespect after Valesca Perez’s mother forbade the teen from speaking to Ruiz.

Police caught Ruiz in Tennessee following a DUI stop after he fled the scene. "This was a violent defendant who belongs in prison," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said following the sentencing.

Unanswered questions in the case

What we don't know:

While the motive was described as perceived disrespect, the specific nature of the concern Valesca Perez’s mother had regarding Ruiz was not detailed in court documents. It is also unclear exactly where in Tennessee Ruiz was caught or how long he had been on the run before the DUI stop.

Sentencing details by the numbers

By the numbers:

55 : The age of the defendant, Javier Aragon Ruiz.

85 : The age Ruiz will be when he is first eligible for parole.

10 : The number of additional years added to his life sentence.

4: The number of victims Ruiz attacked during the December incident.