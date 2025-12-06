Man arrested in Tennessee in connection with Gwinnett double murder

article

A man has been arrested in Tennessee for allegedly killing two people in Gwinnett County, according to police.

What we know:

The murder investigation began around 10 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Windscape Village Lane in Norcross, Gwinnett County police said.

Officers first responded to a call about a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man with a neck wound and a witness. Police have not released the victim’s condition.

While working the scene, officers were notified about two people found dead in a car near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane in Lilburn. The victims had been shot.

Detectives responded to both scenes and determined the incidents were connected.

Investigators identified Javier Aragon Ruiz, 54, as the suspect and learned he was driving in Tennessee. The Tennessee Highway Patrol located Ruiz and arrested him in Robertson County, on the Tennessee–Kentucky border just north of Nashville.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released Ruiz’s specific charges and say they will identify the victims after notifying next of kin.