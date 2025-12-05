Laundromat lewd acts case: Video leads to arrest near preschool

The Brief Laundromat owner’s quick call and video footage helped police identify Reginald Usher. Usher was arrested after hiding in a shed near a closed preschool, police say. Authorities urge the public to report suspicious or uncomfortable situations to police immediately.



Smyrna police say a man accused of performing lewd acts inside a laundromat was arrested after officers found him hiding in a shed near a closed preschool.

What we know:

Officers were called to the laundromat on Concord Road after the owner reported a man behaving inappropriately around women doing laundry. When police arrived, they spoke with the owner, who showed them video of the suspect inside the business.

Police identified the man as 30-year-old Reginald Usher.

"He was inappropriately touching himself and exposing himself while these women were doing laundry," said Smyrna Police Lt. Meredith Holt.

According to investigators, Usher ran from officers as they approached him. Police briefly lost sight of him behind a nearby business and set up a perimeter. They found him a short time later hiding inside a shed on the property of a preschool that was closed at the time.

"The preschool was closed, but our officers did find him in a shed there, hiding out," said Lt. Holt.

Usher was taken into custody and booked into the Cobb County Jail. He is charged with public indecency and obstruction.

What they're saying:

Police say the quick actions of the laundromat owner, along with video evidence, helped them identify and arrest Usher. They encourage anyone who sees something that feels suspicious or makes them uncomfortable to alert someone and call the police.