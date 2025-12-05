Hall County sheriff steps away from duties, citing health issue

article

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch announced Friday he planned to take some time away from his office.

What we know:

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office posted the announcement to its official Facebook page on Friday.

What they're saying:

The statement reads:

"As the Hall County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with media this week, Sheriff Gerald Couch is taking time away from the office while he deals with a health issue. During this time, HCSO Chief Deputy Kevin Head, an agency veteran with 38 years in law enforcement, continues to handle daily operations. The men and women of the agency thank you for your continued support."

What we don't know:

It was not clear what health issues he faces.