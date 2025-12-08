Gwinnett double-homicide victims identified, new details released

The Brief Two victims, ages 17 and 28, were found shot to death inside a car in Lilburn Suspect allegedly shot both victims, attempted to shoot a third person, and stabbed a fourth Tennessee authorities arrested the suspect after locating his vehicle



Gwinnett County police have identified the two people found shot to death inside a car in Lilburn last week and revealed new details about the string of violent incidents that led to the arrest of a 54-year-old suspect in Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested in Tennessee in connection with Gwinnett double murder

What they're saying:

Investigators say Jesua Valesca Garcia Perez, 17, of Norcross, and Javier Hernandez Martinez, 28, also of Norcross, were discovered dead inside a vehicle near Harbins Road and Harbins Point Lane late Friday night. Their alleged killer, Javier Aragon Ruiz, was taken into custody in Robertson County, Tennessee, after a multistate search involving the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro Nashville Police Aviation Unit, and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to detectives, Aragon Ruiz was inside the car with Garcia Perez and Hernandez Martinez when an argument escalated and he opened fire, killing both.

Police say he then walked to a residence on Windscape Village Lane and attempted to shoot Soamia Garcia Perez, but the weapon malfunctioned.

Moments later, investigators say he attacked another victim, Jace Corley, with a knife, leaving him with a potentially life-threatening neck wound. Aragon Ruiz fled before officers arrived, prompting an urgent manhunt.

Authorities initially responded to the Windscape Village Lane scene around 10 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of a person shot.

While officers were there, they learned of the two deceased victims located in Lilburn.

Detectives processed both crime scenes, interviewed witnesses, and quickly determined the two incidents were connected. Police describe Aragon Ruiz as an associate of all four victims, though the motive remains under investigation.

What's next:

Aragon Ruiz is being held in Tennessee pending extradition. Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police or Crime Stoppers, where anonymous tipsters may qualify for a reward.