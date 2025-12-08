Man shot, killed outside motel on Glenwood Road, DeKalb police say

article

The Brief Man found shot multiple times outside motel around 2 a.m. Victim was rushed to the hospital but died from injuries Investigators collecting evidence and asking public for anonymous tips



Around 2:09 a.m. this Monday, DeKalb County Police responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Glenwood Road on a report of someone shot.

What we know:

Officers found a man shot multiple times. He was rushed to a hospital, but sadly he died of his injuries.

Investigators gathered evidence from the scene and are working to figure out what happened leading up to the shooting and who is responsible.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.