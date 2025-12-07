Man killed outside Palmetto Bojangles where teen daughter works

article

The Brief Palmetto Police say a man was shot and killed outside a Bojangles' restaurant Sunday afternoon. Investigators believe the shooting followed a fight between the victim and another man. Police say the suspected shooter has been arrested; no names have been released.



The Palmetto Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting outside a Bojangles restaurant, according to Police Chief Bryan Hergesell.

What we know:

Hergesell said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday at the restaurant in the 9100 block of Roosevelt Highway. He said it appears the victim got into a fight with another man before the shooting.

The suspected shooter has been arrested, police said.

What they're saying:

The family of the victim identified him as Dominique Goodman. They said Goodman was at the Bojangles because his daughter worked there and called home after her shift manager had been picking on her.

The family said the shift manager was sent home but was in the restaurant's parking lot when Goodman arrived.

When Goodman arrived, his family said he tried to talk to the shift manager, but the manager got out of the car and shot the dad multiple times, according to the family.

What we don't know:

Officials have not confirmed what the family said. They also haven't released the name of the suspect.

What's next:

FOX 5's Annie Mapp is reaching out to Bojangles for a statement.

This story is developing. Check back for updates. If you have any photos or videos, email them to newstipsatlanta@fox.com