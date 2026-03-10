3-year-old shoots self in hand after finding gun, Atlanta police say

The Brief A 3-year-old child was treated for a gunshot wound to the hand after accidentally shooting himself. Police say the child found a handgun in a bag inside a closet at a home on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The child’s father was initially arrested, but police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are still possible.



Police are investigating after a 3-year-old child accidentally shot himself in the hand after finding a gun inside a home in southwest Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to Northside Hospital on March 8 after a young child was brought in with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators said the child’s father, identified as Catron Shundarian, told officers the child entered a closet at their home in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, removed a handgun from a bag and accidentally fired the weapon.

Police said Shundarian flagged down a Grady EMS ambulance, which transported the child to the hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers obtained search warrants for the home and recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.

What's next:

Authorities initially arrested Shundarian and reported that he had been charged. Police later said he has not been formally charged at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, with charges possible in the future.