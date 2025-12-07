North Georgia weather: Rain Sunday night before Arctic blast late week

The Brief Light rain returns overnight Sunday but clears early Monday with no winter weather concerns. Midweek brings sunshine and highs near 60, the warmest stretch of the week. An Arctic air mass arrives Saturday, bringing a sharp and significant cooldown.



North Georgia is gearing up for another round of light rain Sunday night, followed by several days of chilly, gray weather — before temperatures warm sharply midweek and then plummet into Arctic air by the weekend.

Rain arrives after midnight

What they're saying:

"We’re actually setting up for another round of rain tonight," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "The amounts are going to be pretty light, probably about a tenth to maybe at most a quarter of an inch."

Sunday stays chilly and cloudy, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s, similar to Saturday. Feldman says any sunshine will be brief.

"Some areas may get some sunshine, but if you do, you can’t count on it lasting all day long," she said. "Those clouds are going to fill back in tonight because we’re about to get some more rain."

The best window for rain will be midnight through 7 a.m. Monday, with temperatures warm enough to avoid any winter weather issues.

"Most of them are above 40. That means we don’t have any icy weather or wintry weather concerns here," Feldman said.

Rain clears early Monday, but the afternoon remains cloudy and cool, extending Georgia’s stretch of muted, gloomy days.

Midweek warmup ahead

What they're saying:

The pattern shifts Tuesday.

"Tuesday starts out cloudy and cold, but look at this — now we finally get to some sunshine that’s really been in short supply for the last few days," Feldman said.

Highs will climb near 60 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, making midweek the most pleasant part of the forecast. A weak system may bring light rain Thursday night into Friday, but daytime impacts appear minimal.

Arctic air plunges in next weekend

What's next:

Then comes the major cooldown.

"Temperatures fall — and when I say falling, really falling. Plummeting might be a better word," Feldman said. "Saturday is the day that we feel Arctic air coming in for the weekend. It will be sunny, it will be dry, but it’s going to be a lot colder."

Warming centers to open for cold

What we know:

DeKalb County said it will open warming centers Monday and Tuesday beginning at 6:30 p.m. each day at the following locations:

Frontline Response International, 2585 Gresham Rd. SE, Atlanta

St. Vincent de Paul, 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Rd., Chamblee

Mason Mill Recreation Center, 1340 McConnell Dr., Decatur

Exchange Park Intergenerational Center, 2771 Columbia Dr., Decatur

Golden Door Warming Center (for women and children), 2944 Ember Dr., Decatur

Transportation begins at 6 p.m. with routes throughout the county. Final pickups conclude by 10 p.m. Hot meals, cots, and case management services will be available nightly at Frontline Response International.

For transportation assistance, call Frontline Response Dispatch at 404-334-3610. Walk-ins are welcome at 2585 Gresham Rd. SE starting at noon each activation day.