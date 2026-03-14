1 dead, 2 others critically injured in downtown Athens shooting

The Brief A shooting in downtown Athens has left one person dead and two others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police say one of the surviving victims is not expected to live, while the other remains in critical condition following the early morning violence. No arrests have been made, and detectives are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.



One person is dead, and two others are fighting for their lives after a shooting in downtown Athens early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The Athens Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of North Jackson around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three victims. One person was already deceased, and the other two were rushed to the hospital.

Officers said one of the victims taken to the hospital is not expected to live, and the other remains in critical condition.

Police said all three victims were in their early twenties but had no connection to the University of Georgia.

What we don't know:

At this time, police say the shooter has not been arrested, and detectives are actively investigating the scene. So far, authorities have not released any information regarding what led up to the shooting.