1 dead, 2 others critically injured in downtown Athens shooting
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead, and two others are fighting for their lives after a shooting in downtown Athens early Saturday morning.
What we know:
The Athens Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of North Jackson around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found three victims. One person was already deceased, and the other two were rushed to the hospital.
Officers said one of the victims taken to the hospital is not expected to live, and the other remains in critical condition.
Police said all three victims were in their early twenties but had no connection to the University of Georgia.
What we don't know:
At this time, police say the shooter has not been arrested, and detectives are actively investigating the scene. So far, authorities have not released any information regarding what led up to the shooting.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5's Sam Daniel speaking with ACCPD.