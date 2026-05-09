Shared dresses mark NICU survival for Carrollton mother, daughter

The Brief A Carrollton mother and daughter are celebrating a unique bond this Mother's Day. Both survived premature births and time in the newborn intensive care unit. Brandi and Braelyn Cosby both wore the same handmade handkerchief dresses while growing stronger in the hospital, which the family now considers a "family relic."



A Carrollton mother and daughter are showcasing a multigenerational bond this Mother’s Day through handmade dresses they both wore after being born premature.

What they're saying:

Brandi Cosby was born at 28 weeks weighing 1 pound, 7 ounces, after her own mother suffered from preeclampsia.

"My grandmother's sister, she actually made the actual dresses," Brandi said. "Then my mom, she embroidered the little enhancements on the dresses and all the details."

Years later, Brandi developed preeclampsia at 24 weeks pregnant with her daughter, Braelyn. Doctors told the family the baby had a 50% to 55% chance of not making it, according to Brandi.

Braelyn was born in February 2018 after her mother underwent a C-section. She was then transferred to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Scottish Rite Hospital to grow stronger.

"I couldn't hold her until two weeks later," Brandi said. "We got to see her and touch her, and that was when I realized just how small she was."

Brandi said while she was speaking with her daughter's care team, she remembered the dresses her mother, who died in 2015, had kept from her own infancy.

"I remembered the dresses, and I was like, 'Oh, I have those,' so I brought them, and we did a little photo shoot late at night," Brandi said.

Braelyn was discharged from the NICU after spending more than 100 days in the hospital.

What's next:

Braelyn is now 8 years old, healthy and enjoys cheering and playing softball.

When asked how much she enjoys spending time with her mother, Braelyn said, "100%-- no, more than that. Infinite percent."

"She's a smart, funny, beautiful little girl, and I'm just so grateful that God was able to let me be her mom," Brandi said.

Braelyn says she is figuring out what she wants to be when she grows up.