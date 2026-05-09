North Georgia Mother's Day appearing mostly dry, sunny

The Brief North Georgia is drying out for Mother’s Day, with mostly dry conditions expected across metro Atlanta on Sunday. While southern counties may see early clouds and isolated showers, the rest of the region will enjoy a mix of sunshine and mild temperatures. A brief window for isolated storms returns midday Monday, followed by a seasonal drying trend for the upcoming workweek.



Mother’s Day is shaping up to be pleasant across metro Atlanta and North Georgia, with warm temperatures and only a slight chance of a passing shower—mainly south of the metro area.

What they're saying:

"As you’re making your Mother’s Day plans, plan for a mostly dry Sunday," said FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Laurann Robinson. "We could see a hit-or-miss storm, but that’s not out of the question—it just won’t be widespread."

Clouds will linger Saturday night as temperatures settle into the mid to upper 60s. By Sunday morning, conditions will vary by location. Residents farther north will likely wake up to sunshine, while those farther south can expect heavier cloud cover and a few isolated morning showers.

By the afternoon, sunshine will become more dominant across the region, helping temperatures climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. "We’re going to see a dry, warm day," Robinson said.

Dig deeper:

The next chance for rain arrives Monday, but it is not expected to last. Clear skies will start the day before midday cloud cover brings isolated storms. The primary window for this activity will be late morning through early afternoon, with the strongest potential concentrated in far southern counties.

What's next:

Following Monday's brief unsettled weather, a drying trend will settle in for the week with seasonal temperatures remaining in the upper 70s to low 80s.