Man killed while driving in Gwinnett crashes into another car

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The Brief Gwinnett County police are investigating a murder after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle following a car crash in Snellville. Detectives believe the shooting was an isolated event and have assured the community that there is no immediate danger to the public. Homicide teams and the Crime Scene Unit spent the night gathering evidence and questioning witnesses at the scene on Spruce Circle.



Gwinnett County police are investigating an overnight murder in unincorporated Snellville.

What we know:

Officers reported responding to calls about a crash around 10:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of Spruce Circle. According to officials, a caller reported that a driver had smashed into their car and was unconscious.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are currently questioning witnesses, while the Crime Scene Unit processes the area and gathers evidence. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.

What we don't know:

The victim’s name is being withheld and will be released once the next-of-kin has been notified.

What you can do:

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.