Man killed while driving in Gwinnett crashes into another car
Gwinnett County police are investigating an overnight murder in unincorporated Snellville.
What we know:
Officers reported responding to calls about a crash around 10:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of Spruce Circle. According to officials, a caller reported that a driver had smashed into their car and was unconscious.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and are currently questioning witnesses, while the Crime Scene Unit processes the area and gathers evidence. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident, and they do not believe there is any immediate danger to the public.
What we don't know:
The victim’s name is being withheld and will be released once the next-of-kin has been notified.
What you can do:
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department via a release.