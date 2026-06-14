North Georgia weather: Storm threat through Sunday evening

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The Brief A high-energy cold front threatens north and eastern Georgia with scattered to widespread severe storms. The primary weather hazards include heavy downpours, localized flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph. Severe storm activity is projected to target northern counties and communities located primarily north of Interstate 20.



A fast-moving cold front is pushing through the region, threatening north and eastern Georgia with scattered to widespread severe storms late Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

What we know:

A level two out of five risk for severe storms is in place for northern and eastern Georgia, stretching from the state lines of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee down to the north metro Atlanta area.

According to the FOX 5 Storm Team, a powerful wave of atmospheric energy is tracking toward the region.

The storm cell track is expected to roll over Interstate 75 around 7 p.m. before pushing between Interstate 75 and Interstate 85 north of Atlanta.

While steering winds will keep the front moving aggressively, the atmosphere will stay highly aggravated throughout the day.

Meteorologists are most concerned about a crucial five-hour window between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. when storms are likely to turn rough.

The main threats with these cells are heavy downpours, localized flash flooding, and damaging wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

This graphic shows the severe wind outlook on June 14, 2026, for North Georgia. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Areas further south are under a level one out of five risk, as the main core of the severe activity is expected to stay north of Interstate 20.

Following an early morning downpour, a mid-day lull cleared the skies, but the atmosphere is expected to churn again during the 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. hours.

Once the front clears out, rain chances will drop and temperatures will plummet to a high of 84 degrees Monday.

This marks the final full week of spring, with summer officially arriving next Sunday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Hour by hour graphics show the timing of possible severe storms on June 14, 2026. (FOX 5 Storm Team)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact timing or pinpoint locations where localized flash flooding will develop if a heavy cell stalls.

It also remains unclear which specific neighborhoods north of town will bear the brunt of the 60 mph damaging wind gusts.

Additionally, meteorologists cannot yet determine how many isolated showers will manage to stay alive through the overnight hours after the main wave of energy exits.