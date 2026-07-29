Person of interest wanted after 18-year-old injured in April shooting

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The Brief Atlanta police have released surveillance footage and a photo to identify a male person of interest linked to an April shooting. On April 4, officers heard gunfire coming from Magnolia Street NW and discovered an 18-year-old man who had been shot. Police are offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that help identify the person of interest and lead to an arrest.



Atlanta police are searching for a male person of interest after an 18-year-old was shot in April in the Vine City neighborhood.

What we know:

Authorities said that the incident happened on April 4 when officers near the Downtown Atlanta area heard gunshots coming from the 400 block of Magnolia St NW.

Officers said an 18-year-old was found shot at the location. He was awake and alert and was taken to the hospital.

Police released a photo and video of a man they believe is a person of interest in the shooting.

Law enforcement officials are offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can give any information leading to an arrest.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the 18-year-old victim or the name of the suspect.

Atlanta police are still investigating the incident, but it remains unclear what led up to the shooting and if the victim knew the person of interest.

What you can do:

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on the person of interest seen in the photo to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477).

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Atlanta Police Department.





