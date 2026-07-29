Police arrest third suspect in killing of veteran Korri Jackson

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The Brief The last of three suspects wanted in the 2023 murder of Army veteran Korri Jackson in Atlanta is in custody after authorities arrested him in Utah. Law enforcement arrested Rodreiko Russell in South Jordan, Utah, ending a multiyear search. Jackson was killed while sleeping in his work van on Main Street NW in Northwest Atlanta between his two jobs.



A third and final suspect accused of killing an Army veteran in Northwest Atlanta is behind bars after authorities arrested him in Utah, officials said. Officers took in Rodreiko Russell in South Jordan, Utah, in connection with the April 2023 murder of Korri Jackson.

Atlanta police murder investigation

What we know:

Authorities in South Jordan, Utah, arrested Rodreiko Russell on Monday, ending a search that spanned more than three years, according to law enforcement officials. Russell was the final suspect wanted in the killing of Korri Jackson, an Army and Army National Guard veteran who worked as a sales representative.

Jackson was sleeping in his work van between jobs outside his girlfriend's townhome on Main Street in Northwest Atlanta when someone walked up and shot him in April 2023. Two other men, Kmauri Burnett and John'kevious Anderson, were previously arrested in connection with the shooting. Burnett was arrested in Minnesota on unrelated drug charges in December 2023. Police arrested Anderson and charged him with murder in April 2024. Warrants state all three men were also wanted for shooting and killing another man, Jalen Curtis, who was with them the night of Jackson's murder. Court documents indicate one of Curtis's partners shot him around the same time as the initial crime before dropping him off at a nearby apartment complex.

Northwest Atlanta fugitive arrest

What we don't know:

Police have not released the exact charges Russell will face following his arrest in Utah.

Atlanta veteran killing

What they're saying:

Jackson's mother, Kalena Davis, was relieved after learning the final suspect had been caught. "I'm elated," Davis said. "Been worried that we would wait forever, forever for the last one to be caught. My fear was that he was still out there committing more crimes and causing more harm to families." She the years since her son's death were "kind of torturous, sad as you would expect." Davis said there is now "one more who will face justice." Davis said she wants justice for her son. "He deserved better."