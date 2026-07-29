Expand / Collapse search

Man dead, passenger critical after shooting on DeKalb County road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
DeKalb County
Published July 29, 2026 8:53 PM EDT
Published July 29, 2026 8:53 PM EDT
article

A man was killed, and a passenger was critically injured after being shot while driving down Aldea Drive around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. (Credit: SKYFOX 5)

The Brief

    • One man is dead, and another person is in critical condition following a shooting on Aldea Drive on Wednesday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Police. 
    • Authorities said two individuals were shot at around 3:45 p.m. while they were driving down the road.
    • Police have not released a suspect description or motive, and it remains unclear how the shooting took place.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed, and another person was critically injured after a shooting happened while they were driving down Aldea Drive in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. 

What we know:

The shooting happened near Austin Road and Aldea Drive around 3:45 p.m. 

Both the driver and passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver, who police described as a man in his mid-30s, died from his injuries. The passenger is still in critical condition. 

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, a description of the shooter, or a possible motive. It remains unclear if the gunfire came from a passing vehicle or if it happened inside the car. 

What you can do:

The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information, home surveillance footage, or dashcam video from the area to call 770-724-7850, or submit an anonymous tip by texting "DKPD" to 847411.

The Source: The information in this story came from the DeKalb County Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews