Man dead, passenger critical after shooting on DeKalb County road
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man was killed, and another person was critically injured after a shooting happened while they were driving down Aldea Drive in DeKalb County on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
What we know:
The shooting happened near Austin Road and Aldea Drive around 3:45 p.m.
Both the driver and passenger were rushed to a nearby hospital. The driver, who police described as a man in his mid-30s, died from his injuries. The passenger is still in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims, a description of the shooter, or a possible motive. It remains unclear if the gunfire came from a passing vehicle or if it happened inside the car.
What you can do:
The DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit is actively investigating the shooting. Authorities urge anyone with information, home surveillance footage, or dashcam video from the area to call 770-724-7850, or submit an anonymous tip by texting "DKPD" to 847411.
The Source: The information in this story came from the DeKalb County Police Department.