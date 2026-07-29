Person killed after tree falls on Decatur home, officials say

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The Brief A person was killed Wednesday evening when a tree fell onto a home in the 3800 block of Bretton Woods Road in Decatur, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue officials. DeKalb County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just after 6:40 p.m. and discovered the home's occupant had died. Officials have not yet released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.



A person was killed after a tree fell onto a home in Decatur on Wednesday evening, according to DeKalb County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

The incident happened just after 6:40 p.m. at the 3800 block of Bretton Woods Road.

Officials confirmed that a tree fell on a home, and the occupant of the home was found dead.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity, age, or gender of the victim.

It is unclear if anyone else was inside the house when the tree came down.

Authorities also haven’t confirmed exactly what caused the tree to fall and if it was a result of the recent overnight storms.