Overnight storms cause damage at Sandy Spring apartment complex

The Brief Overnight storms brought heavy wind and rain to metro Atlanta early Wednesday, leaving damage at a Sandy Springs apartment complex and downed power lines. At the Celebration Apartments on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, a tree branch fell and damaged four parked cars and a section of the apartment building. Utility crews spent the day battling power outages and downed traffic signals at the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway.



Powerful overnight storms tore through metro Atlanta around 1:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning, leaving behind downed trees, structural damage, and widespread cleanup efforts.

Apartment complex damage

What we know:

The severe weather struck around 1:30 a.m., bringing heavy wind and rain through the metro area.

At the Celebration Apartments on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, a tree branch toppled, causing damage to four cars and a section of the apartment complex. The damage was concentrated around apartment building 35.

Property management evacuated the affected residents to a hotel overnight, and neighbors indicate additional families may need to relocate as assessments continue. The sudden overnight storm has left the local vehicle owners facing steep, unexpected repair bills.

Seid Elloudi, a storm victim, stated that he heard the winds and heavy rain, but did not know the extent of the damage until this morning.

"You know, we heard like a storm, but we don’t know what’s happened until this morning when we wake up. We found out like four cars, part of the apartment there is damaged," he said.

Despite the property damage, residents expressed immense gratitude that no injuries were reported from the fallen tree branch.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear exactly how many total residents or families will ultimately have to leave their homes, as the resident noted they were waiting to see if they would all have to evacuate later that night.

There is no official estimate on the total financial toll the storm took on the apartment building or the cars.

Wider infrastructure impacts

What's next:

The strong storms didn't stop at residential complexes. Crews spent the day restringing wires and repairing traffic lights that were knocked out at the intersection of Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Windsor Parkway.

Crews remain out across the metro area, tackling ongoing cleanup and power restoration.