Police standoff in Conyers ends; suspect in custody

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The Brief Conyers police have arrested 35-year-old Reginald Pittman, ending a standoff at Park Circle after he barricaded himself inside a location. The standoff caused traffic delays earlier in the day as officers established a perimeter around the area. Officials say Pittman faces charges including swatting, misuse of a 911 call, and sodomy, with further details expected as the investigation continues.



Conyers police have taken a wanted suspect into custody following a standoff in the Park Circle area that prompted traffic delays and a heavy law enforcement response.

What we know:

The Conyers Police Department initially reported a large officer presence in the neighborhood and advised local drivers to seek alternate routes while law enforcement worked to resolve the situation.

Authorities instructed nearby residents to exercise caution and follow all directions from responding officers.

Police later upgraded the advisory to a barricaded subject situation before taking 35-year-old Reginald Pittman into custody without further incident. Pittman now faces charges including swatting, misuse of a 911 call, and sodomy, according to police, who noted that additional details will be released as the investigation continues.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what triggered the initial emergency response.