Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits metro Atlanta

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The Brief A minor magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred in metro Atlanta near Lilburn on Wednesday around noon. Most residents likely felt nothing, while people close to the center noticed a quick rattle similar to a passing truck, according to FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes. No damage was reported from the harmless quake, which was caused by minor fault lines that run through Georgia.



A minor magnitude 2.3 earthquake rattled parts of metro Atlanta on Wednesday near Lilburn.

What we know:

The weak tremor occurred at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, centered near Lilburn.

Most people in the metro Atlanta area likely did not feel any movement. Those standing near the epicenter may have noticed a faint vibration or sudden rumble similar to a heavy truck driving past or a brief roll of thunder.

Although Georgia does not sit along a major active tectonic plate boundary, minor fault lines run underneath the region.

FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes notes that tiny, harmless quakes occur occasionally across the state. The momentary tremor may have caused local pets to react or bark right after noon.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported any structural damage or injuries following the tremor.

Geologists have not indicated whether additional minor tremors are expected.