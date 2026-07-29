Did you feel it? Small earthquake hits metro Atlanta
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A minor magnitude 2.3 earthquake rattled parts of metro Atlanta on Wednesday near Lilburn.
What we know:
The weak tremor occurred at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday, centered near Lilburn.
Most people in the metro Atlanta area likely did not feel any movement. Those standing near the epicenter may have noticed a faint vibration or sudden rumble similar to a heavy truck driving past or a brief roll of thunder.
Although Georgia does not sit along a major active tectonic plate boundary, minor fault lines run underneath the region.
FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes notes that tiny, harmless quakes occur occasionally across the state. The momentary tremor may have caused local pets to react or bark right after noon.
What we don't know:
Officials have not reported any structural damage or injuries following the tremor.
Geologists have not indicated whether additional minor tremors are expected.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Southeast US Seismic Network and FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alex Forbes.