See 'The Odyssey' in IMAX 70mm at Mall of Georgia in Buford

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The Brief The Regal Mall of Georgia in Buford is the only theater in the state showing Christopher Nolan’s "The Odyssey" in authentic, high-quality 70mm IMAX film. Presenting the star-studded blockbuster in true 70mm, IMAX delivers the highest visual and sound performance, matching Nolan's exact artistic vision. Moviegoers currently have limited booking availability, with the most convenient afternoon and evening showtimes opening up starting the week of Aug. 3.



Movie fans in Georgia don't have to leave the state to see award-winning director Christopher Nolan’s new film, "The Odyssey," in its highest quality format.

The Regal Mall of Georgia theater in Buford is screening "The Odyssey" on true 70mm IMAX film.

What we know:

Regal Mall of Georgia in Buford is the only theater in the entire state of Georgia equipped to show this specific version, giving local film lovers a unique home-state chance to watch the story exactly as Nolan intended.

Seeing the movie in IMAX 70mm offers the absolute best experience for visual quality and sound. This rare setup gives people across Georgia a great reason to take a drive to Buford.

The film features a big-name Hollywood cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Robert Pattinson. To get the most out of the visuals, moviegoers should choose the 70mm IMAX presentation.

Most convenient afternoon and evening showtimes at the Buford theater will not be available until the week of Aug. 3.

Until that week arrives, moviegoers have limited choices, with only a few early morning showtimes currently open for booking.

Showtimes at the Regal Mall of Georgia can be viewed here.

What they're saying:

Christopher Nolan has been filming with giant IMAX cameras for years. He started doing this with his movie "The Dark Knight," which opened with a large-scale opening shot on IMAX 70mm film.

"Every time we screened that, we would get a gasp," Nolan said to the Associated Press. "It’s just a helicopter shot. But the format is truly stunning. And it was truly something no one had seen before."

Nolan believes movie fans want powerful reasons to visit a local cinema. "They’re looking for something new and exciting, and that’s what we’re trying to offer," Nolan said.

What we don't know:

The exact seating capacity for each showtime is unclear.