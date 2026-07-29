Driver flags down officer near I-285 ramp after passenger shot

The Brief A driver flagged down an officer on Tuesday afternoon on Flat Shoals Road in DeKalb County after a passenger was shot. Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument in the 3000 block of Rainbow Forest Circle. The wounded passenger was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



A motorist flagged down a DeKalb County police officer on Tuesday after a passenger in his vehicle was shot during an argument, officials said.

What we know:

A driver stopped an officer around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Flat Shoals Road near the I-285 W entry ramp to request help for a wounded passenger, according to authorities.

The officer followed the car to a nearby hospital, where medical staff treated the passenger for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe someone shot the passenger in the 3000 block of Rainbow Forest Circle during an argument.

The DeKalb County Police Department said an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a potential suspect or described what led up to the argument.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim or the driver who flagged down the officer.