Clarkston woman delivers healthy baby girl amid severe storms

The Brief Paramedics delivered a healthy baby girl in Clarkston early Wednesday after a father flagged down crews clearing severe storm damage. DeKalb County Fire-Rescue personnel were removing trees near 660 Northern Avenue around 1:08 a.m. when the delivery occurred. Responders evaluated the mother and infant at the scene before transporting both to a hospital for continued care.



As severe weather ripped through the Clarkston area in DeKalb County overnight Wednesday, a woman managed to brave the storm and give birth to a healthy baby girl with the help of responding paramedics.

What we know:

Around 1:08 a.m. Wednesday, DeKalb County Fire-Rescue crews responded to reports of fallen trees near 660 Northern Avenue.

As crews were establishing traffic control and removing trees that had fallen onto power lines, first responders were flagged down by a man who said his wife was giving birth.

Paramedics immediately rushed to the woman and assisted with her delivery of a healthy baby girl.

After the delivery, both the mother and newborn were assessed on scene before being taken to a hospital for further care.

What they're saying:

Kemta Sirie told FOX 5 Atlanta's Marc Teichner that he was working an overnight shift when his wife called to report their fifth child was coming.

Sirie rushed home through the storm damage and opened his front door to find his wife in active labor.

After seeing emergency personnel assessing damage outside, Sirie ran over immediately to ask for help.

Despite the chaos of the storm, Sirie said his wife was "very good, no problem."

Congrats to the Siries!

Kemta Sirie briefly spoke with Marc Teichner after the birth of his new baby after severe storms in DeKalb County on July 29, 2026. (FOX 5)

Local perspective:

No injuries were reported from the couple or nearby property owners affected by the fallen trees. One person was briefly trapped inside a home, but managed to escape.

Crews continue working to clear tree debris, and drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling through damaged areas.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed when power will be fully restored to all affected Clarkston homes or when all blocked roads will reopen.