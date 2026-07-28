Atlanta Track Club proposes $100M indoor facility at Cheney Stadium

The Brief The Atlanta Track Club proposes building a $100-million indoor track-and-field center at Cheney Stadium in Summerhill. The proposed 175,000-square-foot facility would feature a 200-meter hydraulic competition oval, a STEM center and community space. Community meetings are underway, with the next session scheduled for Aug. 12 at King Middle School.



The non-profit behind the Peachtree Road Race wants to construct Atlanta's first indoor track and field facility at Cheney Stadium.

Proposal for Cheney Stadium

What we know:

The Atlanta Track Club proposes building a $100 million, 175,000-square-foot multipurpose center in the Summerhill neighborhood. The proposed complex would feature a 200-meter hydraulic competition oval, a STEM center for students, a health and wellness center, and community space.

Olympians trained at Cheney Stadium for the 1996 Summer Games. Gold medalist Gail Devers trained on the track before winning her 100-meter title. Local runners wonder why the city currently lacks an indoor facility despite its Olympic history.

Funding details and next steps

What we don't know:

The track club wants to begin construction within the next 18 months and finish by the end of 2029.

It remains unconfirmed if Atlanta Public Schools, which owns the land, will formally approve the proposal.

Private funding plan

What's next:

The Atlanta Track Club plans to pay for the facility through private donations, tax credits and commercial marketing partnerships without relying on city funds.

The non-profit would operate the center. Organizers are hosting community feedback meetings to gather input, with the next public meeting set for Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at King Middle School.

Community and leadership perspectives

What they're saying:

"It gives youth, high school kids, college athletes and, in our case, the community the opportunity to exercise all year round," Atlanta Track Club CEO Rich Kenah said. "This is an area of town where we want to invest. Create a safe place, year-round, for people to go to exercise."

"The perfect spot is for it to go right where we’re trying to put it at Cheney Stadium," Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers said. "If you build it, they will come."

Local runner Russell Peggues, who trains at the stadium, supports the initiative. . "I think it’s a great idea," Peggues said. "To think that it has that Olympic history, and it has no indoor facility, I think is crazy,"