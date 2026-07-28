Man arrested after attempting to grab children at Delk Road gas station

The Brief Marietta police arrested Jerahn Tucker after video captured him trying to snatch two children at a Shell station on Delk Road. Bystanders dropped their belongings and joined the mother in defending her kids before officers arrived. Tucker remains held in the Cobb County Jail on charges including kidnapping and simple assault.



A man is in custody after attempting to grab two children from a car at a Marietta gas station, according to police.

Gas station terror

What we know:

A terrifying scene unfolded at a Shell station on Delk Road in Marietta last week. A woman was pumping gas around midnight with her two children in the back seat when a shirtless and shoeless man approached her. Marietta Police Officer Chuck McPhilamy said the man started speaking to her before the situation turned hostile. A warrant shows the woman told investigators the man said he had a gun. Video footage showed the woman holding the gas pump hose as if she were going to hit the man. About that time, one young boy jumps out of the car, the man tried to grab him, then ran around the vehicle to pull another child out. Two bystanders coming out of the store dropped their bags and rushed over to help the family.

Suspect in custody

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what motivated the attack. Police identified the shirtless suspect as 30-year-old Jerahn Tucker. Tucker got into his car to leave, but police stopped him and took him into custody. Tucker faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and simple assault fear. Police noted that store workers recognized Tucker as a frequent customer. Tucker is currently held in the Cobb County Jail.