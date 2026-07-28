Duluth police arrest man wanted in Texas after tasing him

article

A man wanted out of Texas was arrested in Duluth after being tased by officers during a brief foot chase early Tuesday morning, according to police.

What we know:

In a Facebook post, the department stated that the incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday at Abbotts Bridge Park, which was closed at the time of the incident.

Police officers came across a suspicious vehicle and made contact with the driver. Officers discovered the driver was wanted out of Texas for an aggravated assault probation violation.

While they were waiting to get confirmation of the driver's warrant, police asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

Once the warrant was confirmed, officers attempted to arrest the driver, but he resisted and ran away.

The officers then tased the suspect and were able to take him into custody. Police said the suspect is facing an additional obstruction charge.

What we don't know:

The Duluth Police Department did not release the suspect's identity.

It is unclear if officers gave the suspect a warning or an order to stop before deploying the Taser.

Police did not say if the suspect was injured in the incident.