Apalachee High School shooter Colt Gray gets life without parole

The Brief Colt Gray, 16, was sentenced Tuesday to life without parole for the September 2024 Apalachee High School mass shooting. A Barrow County judge ruled Gray showed permanent incorrigibility, citing his extensive online obsession with mass shooters. The teen previously pleaded guilty to 55 counts after killing two students and two teachers in Winder.



Colt Gray, the 16-year-old accused of opening fire inside Apalachee High School in September 2024, killing four people and wounding multiple others, was sentenced on Tuesday by a Barrow County Superior Court judge to life without parole after entering a non-negotiated plea.

Apalachee High School sentencing

What we know:

A Barrow County judge sentenced 16-year-old Colt Gray to life in prison without parole Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to 55 counts for killing four people and injuring 11 others at Apalachee High School.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced 16-year-old Colt Gray to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole. Gray pleaded guilty on Friday to 55 counts, including murder, stemming from the Sept. 4, 2024, attack about 45 miles northeast of Atlanta.

A memorial for Cristina Irimie, Mason Schermerhorn, Richard Aspinwall and Christian Angulo in front of Apalachee High School in Winder on Sept. 11, 2024 (FOX 5)

The shooting claimed the lives of 14-year-old students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, along with teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53. Seven people sustained gunshot wounds, while four others were injured in the chaos, according to court testimony.

PREVIOUS STORY: What testimony revealed during day two of Colt Gray's sentencing

Courtroom testimony and ruling

What they're saying:

Judge Primm stated that while Gray was failed by his parents and family, those failures did not absolve him of who he chose to become. Primm ruled that Gray's actions reflected permanent incorrigibility rather than the transient immaturity of youth, noting Gray studied past trial transcripts and critiqued victim impact statements before acting.

Defense attorney W. Charlton Allen argued that Gray was not irretrievably broken and sought parole eligibility to offer hope. Gray's grandmother, Debbie Polhamus, testified that his parents failed him and that his behavior had improved significantly after receiving medication and treatment in detention.

Online mass shooter subculture

The backstory:

Investigators testified that Gray spent over a year planning the attack while deeply involved in an online group called the "true crime community". Gray stored over 2,000 photos of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz on his phone and carved the number 38 into his rifle.

During post-shooting jail phone calls, Gray excitedly asked his mother to look up fan art and social media commentary about him, prosecutors noted. District Attorney Brad Smith stated Gray placed deliberate "Easter eggs" on the day of the shooting to perpetuate his fame within the online subculture.

District attorney addresses parents

Why you should care:

District Attorney Brad Smith warned parents that online true crime groups lack political ideology and are driven purely by nihilism and a desire to cause pain. Smith urged families to monitor what their children post on social media or display in their bedrooms and immediately remove access to firearms if concerning signs appear.

Smith added that prosecutors did not charge Gray's mother because she lacked physical custody, lived in the county for only three months over two years, and did not supply the gun. Gray's father was tried separately after supplying the weapon, according to the district attorney.

Post-trial legal options

What we don't know:

Official court records have not confirmed whether Gray will file a notice for a discretionary appeal within the 30-day post-sentencing window. Additionally, court officials have not indicated if Gray plans to submit a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

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