13-year-old shot and killed in northwest Atlanta, police say

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The Brief Police are investigating after a young person was shot and killed at a home in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday. Crime scene investigators entered the Lindsay Street home as officers interviewed several people at the location. Authorities have not released details regarding suspects or what led to the fatal shooting.



Officers responded to a home on Lindsay Street, located off Joseph Lowery Boulevard, following a fatal shooting in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Police confirmed they are investigating the shooting death of a young person at the residence. Crime scene investigators were seen entering the home while officers interviewed several people at the scene.

Lt. Christopher Butler with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed the victim is a 13-year-old male.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the gunshot was self-inflicted.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Atlanta police are investigating after a juvenile was reportedly shot and killed in northwest Atlanta on July 28, 2026. (FOX 5)

What they're saying:

The victim's uncle, Tom Wyche, said the family is awaiting the medical examiner's results on what happened.

"So, until the medical examiner says something, they try to say it like it's a suicide," Wyche claimed. "But I don't believe that. We don't believe that. The family don't believe that."

Wyche added that the juvenile's home was just up the road, and he was staying over at a friend's home when he died.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity or age of the victim. Authorities have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.