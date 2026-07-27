What led to an officer-involved shooting on North Avenue in Athens

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers and emergency vehicles secure the 400 block of North Avenue in Athens following an officer-involved shooting involving a suspect brandishing a bladed weapon on July 27, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)

The Brief An Athens police officer shot a suspect following a disturbance in the 400 block of North Avenue on Monday afternoon. The suspect was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment, while no officers were reported injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an independent criminal probe into the shooting as the officer sits on administrative leave.



An Athens-Clarke County police officer shot a man who was brandishing a bladed weapon during a disturbance on North Avenue on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Athens police shooting investigation

What we know:

Officers responded to a disturbance involving a man holding a bladed weapon around 4:23 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

At least one officer fired a weapon during the confrontation, hitting the man.

First responders transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries, while no police officers suffered injuries in the incident.

The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent criminal inquiry and the ACCPD Office of Professional Standards handles an administrative investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the man who was shot.

Officials have also not disclosed the identity of the officer involved or specified how many total shots were fired during the encounter.

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