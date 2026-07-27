What led to an officer-involved shooting on North Avenue in Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers and emergency vehicles secure the 400 block of North Avenue in Athens following an officer-involved shooting involving a suspect brandishing a bladed weapon on July 27, 2026. (SKYFOX 5)
ATHENS, Ga. - An Athens-Clarke County police officer shot a man who was brandishing a bladed weapon during a disturbance on North Avenue on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Athens police shooting investigation
What we know:
Officers responded to a disturbance involving a man holding a bladed weapon around 4:23 p.m. in the 400 block of North Avenue, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
At least one officer fired a weapon during the confrontation, hitting the man.
First responders transported the man to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for his injuries, while no police officers suffered injuries in the incident.
The officer involved has been placed on administrative leave while the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducts an independent criminal inquiry and the ACCPD Office of Professional Standards handles an administrative investigation.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or current medical condition of the man who was shot.
Officials have also not disclosed the identity of the officer involved or specified how many total shots were fired during the encounter.
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The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, which detailed the incident and the involvement of oversight agencies in an official press release. This story has been updated since it was originally published.