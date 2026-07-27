Georgia cattle farmers gain national access under major USDA deal

The Brief Federal and state agriculture leaders signed a landmark agreement in Carroll County to allow Georgia meat processors to sell products across state lines. Georgia joined 10 other states in the USDA Cooperative Interstate Shipping program to help small livestock producers compete against major corporations. Officials announced $500 million in federal funding for independent processors while addressing food security and supply chain independence.



A new federal agreement allows Georgia-inspected meat processors to ship products across state lines, expanding market access for local cattle farmers.

Interstate shipping expansion

What we know:

Federal and state agriculture officials announced Monday that Georgia entered the USDA Cooperative Interstate Shipping agreement. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper held a press conference at a sod farm in Carroll County to launch the initiative. U.S. Rep. Brian Jack welcomed officials to the third congressional district for the announcement.

The deal makes Georgia the 11th state in the program, permitting 23 state-inspected facilities to sell livestock products outside state boundaries. Right now, four large corporations control 85% of domestic beef processing. Harper said the agreement helps small and medium-sized processors compete in a challenging marketplace.

Federal funding support

By the numbers:

Rollins announced that Georgia will participate in the new $500 million SPUR program targeting independent beef operations. The money helps mid-sized businesses combat record-high operating costs and expand facility capacity. Georgia livestock producers face additional pressure as national cattle numbers hit a 75-year low.

Supply chain focus

Big picture view:

Leaders also discussed consumer safety and supply chain security following a multi-state cyclospora outbreak linked to imported lettuce. In 2023, the U.S. became a net importer of food for the first time in national history, according to Rollins. Officials said building local processing capacity protects national freedom and keeps food production domestic.

Program details

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the full list of the 23 specific processing facilities selected for the program. State agencies have not specified the exact timeline for when interstate shipments will begin.