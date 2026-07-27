90-foot tree crushes garage at Stone Mountain home on Allgood Way

The Brief A 90-foot Red Oak tree crushed a garage and cars at a Stone Mountain home Monday morning. An 80-year-old woman and her husband survived without injury when the tree collapsed onto their property. Insurance representatives and an arborist evaluated the property damage to handle repairs for the family.



An elderly Stone Mountain couple escaped injury Monday morning when a massive 90-foot Red Oak tree crashed into their home and flattened their garage.

Stone Mountain tree collapse

What we know:

Dorothy Jackson, 80, was relaxing on her bed around 11 a.m. Monday when a loud noise shook her home on Allgood Way. She thought the house had exploded as the 90-foot Red Oak tree crashed through the structure.

The tree collapsed the garage roof onto two cars, flattening them completely and shattering the glass. Two additional vehicles that the couple normally drives to run mid-morning errands were also damaged under the fallen roof.

Jackson and her husband, Rogers, who is a Vietnam veteran, were not hurt during the collapse. The couple noted that this is the second tree to fall on their property.

"By the grace of God, he saved us," Dorothy Jackson said. "I'm glad we didn't get hurt or anything."

"I mean, it scared me so bad, I was just a nervous wreck," she added. "Scared me real bad."

Storm damage investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated what caused the massive Red Oak tree to fall onto the property.

It remains unclear how long repairs will take or when the crushed vehicles can be removed from the garage.

Property insurance coverage

What's next:

An insurance company sent an arborist to the home Monday to inspect the tree and structural destruction.

The insurance provider will manage the financial claims and cleanup process for the family.

Local community impact

Why you should care:

The couple typically leaves their house in the mid-morning to drive into town for routine errands.

Had they gone to their garage minutes earlier, they would have been inside the vehicles when the roof caved in.