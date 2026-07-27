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Colon cancer survivor Aaron Wright finishes Panama City Ironman triathlon

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fayetteville
Published July 27, 2026 7:38 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 7:38 PM EDT
Fayetteville athlete completes Ironman after chemo
Fayetteville athlete completes Ironman after chemo

Fayetteville athlete completes Ironman after chemo

Aaron Wright, a 38-year-old athlete from Fayetteville, survived advanced colon cancer after his tumor burst and spread to his stomach. Following multiple surgeries and chemotherapy at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, he completed an Ironman race in Panama City alongside his grandfather.

The Brief

    • Fayetteville resident Aaron Wright overcame advanced colon cancer to finish an Ironman triathlon in Panama City.
    • Wright underwent surgeries and chemotherapy, continuing triathlon training during treatment to maintain his sense of purpose.
    • A business and fitness coach at Trilith, Wright now uses his story to mentor other cancer patients.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Former cancer patient Aaron Wright completed an Ironman triathlon 16 months after undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy for advanced colon cancer.

Fayetteville athlete overcomes cancer

What we know:

Aaron Wright was 38 years old when doctors diagnosed him with advanced colon cancer that had spread through his colon wall into his stomach and lymph nodes, according to Wright. He underwent chemotherapy and multiple surgeries with his care team at Piedmont Newnan Hospital under surgeon Dr. Chad Statton. 

Despite the physical toll and losing 45 pounds, Wright continued participating in triathlons during chemotherapy to maintain a sense of purpose. Sixteen months after treatment, he finished an Ironman triathlon in Panama City, where he was met at the finish line by his grandfather, Bob Wright, who had introduced him to the sport when he was 12 years old. 

Mentoring through personal experience

What they're saying:

Wright explained that during one event while on chemotherapy, he nearly drowned when nerve damage caused him to cramp in the water, though he managed to finish. Speaking about crossing the finish line with his grandfather, Wright recalled crying for five minutes and calling it a very special moment that marked the end of his cancer journey. 

"I didn't want to lose my sense of purpose," Wright said. "I didn't want to give it an inch of my life that I didn't have to." 

Athlete mentors cancer patients after beating colon cancer
Athlete mentors cancer patients after beating colon cancer

Athlete mentors cancer patients after beating colon cancer

After being diagnosed with advanced colon cancer in 2022, lifelong triathlete and Ironman competitor Aaron Wright turned his battle into inspiration. Now, the 42-year-old Fayetteville resident is channeling his recovery into a mission to mentor and encourage other cancer patients through their treatment.

Supporting other cancer patients

What's next:

Wright works as a business and fitness coach with an office at Trilith. He is now sharing his story online and through social media to mentor cancer patients and help them maintain purpose during their own health struggles. 

What we don't know:

Officials and medical representatives have not disclosed the specific dates when Wright's diagnosis and surgeries occurred. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from a news broadcast script and video transcript provided by FOX 5 reporter Doug Evans, which included direct statements from Aaron Wright. 