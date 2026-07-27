Toccoa vehicle pursuit: Stephens County man arrested after multi-county chase

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The Brief A Toccoa vehicle pursuit Saturday led to the arrest of a man who ran from law enforcement across county lines. Deputies captured 37-year-old Jeffrey Scott Perry in Clarkesville after a police K-9 tracked him into the woods. Perry faces charges of fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, simple battery, and several traffic violations.



Deputies arrested a Toccoa man Saturday evening following a high-speed chase and a search through the woods across county lines, according to the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office.

Toccoa domestic dispute pursuit

What we know:

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 4:55 p.m. Saturday regarding a physical domestic dispute at a home on North Currahee Lane in Toccoa. When officers arrived at 4:57 p.m., Jeffrey Scott Perry ran from the property in a silver Chrysler Sebring.

Perry ran through stop signs and traffic lights on Carnes Creek Road and Mize Road toward Black Mountain Road near the Habersham County line.

Deputies called off the chase around 5:03 p.m. due to public safety concerns after Perry repeatedly crossed lanes and nearly caused several crashes.

This silver Chrysler Sebring was driven by suspect Jeffrey Scott Perry during a high-speed multi-county pursuit before being abandoned in Clarkesville on July 25, 2026. (Stephens County Sheriff's Office)

Stephens County suspect arrest

Timeline:

After ending the pursuit, deputies returned to the North Currahee Lane home, where two people said Perry entered without permission and became physically aggressive when asked to leave.

At 6:50 p.m., Stephens County 911 received notice that Habersham County Sheriff's Office deputies spotted Perry's car.

Witnesses said Perry parked in the backyard of a home in Clarkesville, stated he ran out of gas after running from Toccoa law enforcement, and walked into the woods.

An HCSO K-9 unit tracked and located Perry at 7:15 p.m., allowing deputies to take him into custody and transfer him to the Stephens County Detention Center.

Toccoa suspicious person case

The backstory:

Perry is also a person of interest in an early Saturday morning incident on Richardson Street in Toccoa, according to authorities. Callers reported a man loitering on the property before leaving in another vehicle.

When deputies first checked the scene, they found the same silver Chrysler Sebring that Perry later drove during the afternoon chase. Officials have not filed charges regarding the Richardson Street incident.

Georgia law enforcement response

What they're saying:

Sheriff Rusty Fulbright expressed gratitude to Sheriff Robin Krockum and the Habersham County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.

"Their efforts helped lead to Perry's swift and safe capture," Fulbright said.

This silver Chrysler Sebring was driven by suspect Jeffrey Scott Perry during a high-speed multi-county pursuit before being abandoned in Clarkesville on July 25, 2026. (Stephens County Sheriff's Office)

Stephens County jail status

What's next:

Perry remains held in jail on a $14,000 bond.

His charges include fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, two counts of simple battery, reckless driving, three counts of failure to maintain lane, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to obey a yield sign, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal.

Additional details unknown

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether any injuries occurred during the domestic dispute or the vehicle pursuit.

It remains unclear if Perry will face additional charges related to the morning incident on Richardson Street.