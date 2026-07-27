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Video shows suspect wanted in Decatur Street screwdriver attack

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
SE Atlanta
Published July 27, 2026 8:43 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 8:43 PM EDT
article

Atlanta police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information identifying a blonde woman seen on camera following a June 11 screwdriver stabbing on Decatur St. SE. (Atlanta Police Department)

The Brief

    • Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a 63-year-old female with a screwdriver on Decatur St. SE. 
    • Investigators released video footage and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. 
    • The victim was found in stable condition following the physical dispute. 

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a woman who stabbed a 63-year-old woman with a screwdriver during an argument on Decatur St. SE. 

What we know:

Officers went to 424 Decatur St. SE on June 11 after receiving reports of an attack. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman with stab wounds. 

The victim was in stable condition. Investigators said a physical dispute broke out before an unknown woman with blonde hair, wearing an orange shirt, grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the victim. 

• Surveillance footage released by Atlanta police shows the female suspect wanted in connection with a June 11 screwdriver attack on Decatur St. SE that left a 63-year-old woman hospitalized in stable condition. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or detailed what sparked the initial argument. 

Atlanta police are searching for an unknown blonde woman in a yellow shirt captured on surveillance video after a 63-year-old woman was stabbed with a screwdriver during an argument on Decatur St. SE in Downtown Atlanta on June 11. (Atlanta Police De

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What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video to submit a tip. Tipsters can call 404-577-8477, visit www.stopcrimeatl.org, use the P3 Tips app, or text CSGA to 738477. 

Atlanta police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information identifying a blonde woman seen on camera following a June 11 screwdriver stabbing on Decatur St. SE. (Atlanta Police Department)

People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department's Aggravated Assault Unit, who provided initial case details and video footage, as well as Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. 

SE AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety