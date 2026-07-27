Video shows suspect wanted in Decatur Street screwdriver attack

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a 63-year-old female with a screwdriver on Decatur St. SE. Investigators released video footage and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers. The victim was found in stable condition following the physical dispute.



Police are searching for a woman who stabbed a 63-year-old woman with a screwdriver during an argument on Decatur St. SE.

What we know:

Officers went to 424 Decatur St. SE on June 11 after receiving reports of an attack. When officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman with stab wounds.

The victim was in stable condition. Investigators said a physical dispute broke out before an unknown woman with blonde hair, wearing an orange shirt, grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the victim.

• Surveillance footage released by Atlanta police shows the female suspect wanted in connection with a June 11 screwdriver attack on Decatur St. SE that left a 63-year-old woman hospitalized in stable condition. (Atlanta Police Department)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect or detailed what sparked the initial argument.

Atlanta police are searching for an unknown blonde woman in a yellow shirt captured on surveillance video after a 63-year-old woman was stabbed with a screwdriver during an argument on Decatur St. SE in Downtown Atlanta on June 11. (Atlanta Police De Expand

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the suspect seen in the video to submit a tip. Tipsters can call 404-577-8477, visit www.stopcrimeatl.org, use the P3 Tips app, or text CSGA to 738477.

Atlanta police and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information identifying a blonde woman seen on camera following a June 11 screwdriver stabbing on Decatur St. SE. (Atlanta Police Department)

People can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.