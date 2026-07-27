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Video shows clerk fighting off suspected robber at northwest Atlanta gas station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
NW Atlanta
Published July 27, 2026 9:35 PM EDT
Published July 27, 2026 9:35 PM EDT
Atlanta store clerk fights off robber
Atlanta store clerk fights off robber

Atlanta store clerk fights off robber

The Atlanta Police Department released this video in hopes it will help identify a suspect who fought with a store clerk. The incident occurred at 1400 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW after a man was spotted placing items into a bag. Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously for a reward of up to $5,000. 

The Brief

    • Surveillance video captured a gas station clerk struggling with a man attempting to steal items in northwest Atlanta.
    • The suspect fled westbound on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway following the July 12 encounter.
    • Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for anonymous tips leading to information.

ATLANTA - A store clerk was caught on camera attempting to stop a robber from stealing from a northwest Atlanta gas station earlier this month. 

What we know:

The video shows the clerk at the store located at 1400 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy. NW in a struggle with the man around 9:20 p.m. on July 12. 

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man, who had been spotted taking items and putting them into a bag, was confronted by the store clerk. 

The video shows the two men in a physical struggle. 

The man was later seen walking westbound on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the man involved in the struggle remains unknown. 

Authorities have not said what specific items were placed in the bag. 

Atlanta police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect seen on surveillance footage fighting with a clerk during a theft at a gas station on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in Northwest Atlanta on July 12, 2026. (Atlanta Police Department

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It is unknown if anyone sustained injuries during the physical struggle. 

Police have not indicated whether the suspect was apprehended. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Atlanta Police Department, who provided details and surveillance footage regarding the incident, as well as Crime Stoppers. 

NW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety