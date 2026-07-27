Repeat drug offender gets 40 years in prison without parole

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The Brief Gainesville man Irvin Lamar Simpson was sentenced to 40 years in prison without parole for trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Gwinnett County. Authorities caught Simpson in January 2023 with $4,000 worth of drugs, a handgun, and scales after a K-9 unit tracked him down. Simpson pled guilty to multiple felony charges following a surveillance operation by state and local law enforcement.



A 57-year-old Gainesville man will spend the next 40 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Monday to multiple drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lawrenceville.

Lawrenceville drug trafficking plea

What we know:

Irvin Lamar Simpson, 57, pled guilty Monday to three counts of trafficking fentanyl, one count of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction, and possession of a drug-related object. A judge sentenced Simpson to 45 years, ordering him to serve 40 years in prison without parole.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation drug agents began surveilling Simpson in January 2023 after receiving a tip that he was selling illegal drugs. Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a car Simpson entered with a backpack, where a K-9 alerted them to drugs.

Gwinnett County drug bust

The backstory:

Investigators found 35 grams of fentanyl, 98 grams of methamphetamine, and over 20 grams of cocaine worth about $4,000 inside the backpack alongside a handgun and scales. Simpson pulled away from deputies and ran into a nearby wooded area, where now-retired K-9 Cino tracked him down and held him until his arrest.

Simpson is a career drug dealer with felony convictions starting in the 1980s and was on early release from federal prison when arrested. Just six months before his Gwinnett County arrest, authorities stopped Simpson in Habersham County with a distribution amount of fentanyl.

Prosecutor drug case statement

What they're saying:

"This defendant had a chance to change with his release from federal prison," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "But he turned his back on that opportunity. We are going to hold accountable anyone who peddles deadly drugs in this jurisdiction."

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and the GBI assisted in the apprehension and investigation. Managing Assistant District Attorney David Ian and Assistant District Attorney Brian Trepanier prosecuted the case with assistance from Investigator Yayoi Huggins and Victim Witness Advocate Trina Bradford.

Future parole eligibility options

What we don't know:

Officials have not released whether Simpson faces additional penalties or revoked release terms from his prior federal sentence or his Habersham County stop.