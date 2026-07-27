Detectives seek clues in 2000 Cartersville murder of Patricia Ann Hanlon

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The Brief Cartersville police Patricia Hanlon murder investigators are renewing their call for public assistance in the unsolved homicide in Cartersville. Detectives believe changing circumstances and fading memories over 26 years could prompt someone with crucial details to finally speak. Law enforcement agencies are offering multiple anonymous tip lines and mobile reporting options to identify the person responsible for her death.



Cartersville police and state agents are asking the public for new leads to solve the 2000 murder of 53-year-old Patricia Ann Hanlon in her apartment.

Cartersville police homicide investigation

What we know:

Officers found Patricia Ann Hanlon dead inside her bedroom at 130 North Erwin Street in Cartersville on July 27, 2000.

Evidence confirmed the 53-year-old Lacey Mills employee died from a violent homicide between July 21 and July 27, 2000.

Unsolved Georgia murder leads

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified a suspect or established a clear motive behind the violent attack.

Investigators have not disclosed whether specific weapons or physical evidence were recovered from the apartment.

Police chief asks community

What they're saying:

"This case remains a priority for our agency," said Cartersville Police Chief Kevin Cloninger. "After more than two decades, we have not given up our commitment to finding those responsible for Patricia's murder. Someone knows what happened, and even the smallest piece of information could provide the breakthrough we need. Memories fade, circumstances change, and people who may have been reluctant to speak in the past may now be willing to come forward. We encourage anyone with information to contact us."

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Cartersville Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-387-5690 or submit anonymous tips online through the City of Cartersville portal.

Tipsters can also call the GBI Calhoun office at 706-624-1424, dial 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), visit https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or use the See Something, Send Something mobile app.