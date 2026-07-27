Paulding County man jailed with nearly a dozen charges after high-speed pursuit

The Brief A Paulding County high-speed chase ended with a driver in custody after a deputy executed a successful PIT maneuver earlier this month. Authorities say the driver reached speeds over 90 mph on wet roads while throwing suspected drugs from his car window during the pursuit. A deputy with just one year out of the police academy stopped the vehicle to protect the community, leading to nearly a dozen criminal charges.



Deputies jailed a Paulding County man earlier this month after he sped away from a routine traffic stop, tossed suspected drugs from his window, and reached speeds over 90 mph on dark, wet roads.

Dark Paulding County traffic stop

What we know:

A Paulding County deputy made a U-turn on dark Buchanan Highway earlier this month after noticing a car driving without headlights. The driver initially pulled off the road as if stopping before making a sudden decision to speed away.

"Within about a millisecond, a split decision, he decided to hit the accelerator and keep going," said Jordan Yuodis with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

High speeds on Buchanan Highway

What they're saying:

Investigators say Todd Montgomery was desperate to escape, driving over 90 mph in a 45 mph zone while weaving on misty, wet roads and passing multiple cars. As he drove, he tossed what investigators believe were drugs out his car window.

"Be advised, he just threw something out the window," the deputy could be heard saying over the radio.

White Oak Church Road pursuit

Why you should care:

The deputy decided to perform a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit for public safety as the vehicle passed White Oak Church Road.

"Be advised passing White Oak Church Road, I'm going in for a PIT," the deputy could be heard saying over the radio.

"When the deputy found it safe to do so, she did a successful PIT," Yuodis said. Body camera video captured the deputy saying to the driver, "Hands up now! You know how many people you put in danger?"

Paulding County Sheriff’s Office charges

By the numbers:

Montgomery was taken into custody and faces about a dozen charges, including reckless driving, fleeing, and DUI.

"Probably what could have been a misdemeanor traffic stop, turned into a lot worse for him," Yuodis said. Sheriff's officials noted that the deputy who performed the PIT maneuver and made the arrest graduated from the academy about a year ago.

"That is a young female deputy that made a life-altering and changing decision in a matter of seconds to keep our community safe," Yuodis said.

Ongoing Paulding County investigation

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact chemical composition of the substance thrown from the vehicle. It remains unknown when Montgomery is scheduled to appear in court.