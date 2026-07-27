How a suspicious car led to a massive drone drug bust

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The Brief Two men were arrested following a foot pursuit and multi-agency search near Jordan Mill Pond Road in Washington County. Authorities seized over 28 pounds of illegal drugs, including methamphetamine and marijuana, along with contraband intended for inmates. Both suspects face more than a dozen charges, including drug trafficking and trading with inmates.



Deputies arrested two men and seized tens of pounds of illegal drugs after catching the pair attempting to fly a drone near a Georgia prison site last Friday.

Drone flight sparks pursuit

What we know:

Washington County deputies moved in on Jordan Mill Pond on Jordan Mill Pond Road after getting a tip about a suspicious vehicle. Two men who were allegedly trying to launch a drone ran into a nearby wooded area as officers arrived.

Deputies secured the drone alongside several packages left at the scene. A tracking dog team with the Georgia Department of Corrections helped track down the first suspect a short distance away. Officers then deployed a drone unit and additional personnel to locate and capture the second man shortly after.

Investigators recovered over 28 pounds of illegal drugs, weapons, and contraband intended for inmates at Washington State Prison after arresting two men linked to a drone smuggling operation in Washington County. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators identified the two men as Earl Eutsey III, 34, of Lithonia, and Teddrick Gholston, 43, of Macon.

Massive contraband haul seized

By the numbers:

Deputies recovered approximately 26 pounds of marijuana, 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine and 26 pounds of tobacco. Searchers also found suspected oxycodone and promethazine, cigarettes, cigars, vapes, cell phones, chargers, knives, shoes, clothing, speakers, lighters and alcohol.

Both men face a long list of legal charges following the raid:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Trafficking in marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance

Trading with inmates

Nine counts of items prohibited

Conspiracy to commit a felony

Two counts of possession of a gun or knife during the commission of certain crimes

Possession of tools for the commission of certain crimes

Possession of a dangerous drug

Drugs not kept in original container

Possession of drug-related objects

Protecting correctional facilities

What they're saying:

Sheriff Cochran thanked state corrections partners for their help in stopping the contraband operation.

"The Washington County Sheriff’s Office will continue working with our law enforcement and corrections partners to protect the citizens of Washington County, including those housed at Washington State Prison, and to prevent illegal drugs and contraband from entering our community and correctional facilities," Cochran said.

Authorities seized a large delivery drone rigged with packages of contraband near Washington State Prison on Jordan Mill Pond Road after catching two men attempting to fly illegal drugs to inmates, according to officials. (Washington County Sheriff's Expand

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said whether the drone had successfully delivered any packages before the arrest. Officials also have not released bond information or court dates for Eutsey and Gholston.